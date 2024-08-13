ANDeison lopez He was received like an idol on his arrival at ColombiaThe athlete from Chocó reunited with his parents, his brothers and those loved ones who suffered and enjoyed his silver medal from a distance. Paris.

The 24-year-old from Chocó, with a little more calm after the madness in Paris, spoke about what his presentation at the Olympicswhere he won the long-awaited silver medal in weightlifting at 89 kilos.

Yeison López poses with his medal. Photo:Santiago Saldarriaga / THE TIME

“I arrived back in my country very happy, and receiving such a warm welcome was a very nice thing,” he began by saying in an interview with Caracol Radio on Tuesday.

Many times I thought about giving up, I had bad thoughts, I was depressed, but thanks to the support of my family, who has never abandoned me.

López spoke about those difficult years he lived in the sport and that led him to think about retirement. “I don’t know if many know, but I was suspended for five years, it was a very difficult time, thank God I had the support of Indervalle, many times I thought about giving up, I had bad thoughts, I was depressed, but thanks to the support of my family, who has never abandoned me, I was able to get ahead again, I thank the president of the federation (William Peña), because he said he would support me in the Olympic cycle.”

Yeison López calls for more support

The Olympic medallist also stirred up debate by talking about the support athletes receive during the Olympic cycle, explaining that weightlifting is not a sport that brings in a lot of money, so more investment is needed.

Yeison Lopez Photo:AFP

We have very good athletes in the country, if we received more support we would surely have many more medals.

“Weightlifting is a sport that has many capabilities and a very good generational relevance. Since 2000 we have been collecting medals. I had a coach who taught me a lot as a person and as an athlete. We have very good athletes in the country. If we received more support we would surely have many more medals.”

Regarding the National Government’s budget cuts for the next Olympic cycle, he said: “I don’t like to get involved in political issues, but my call is that we have made a representation in the Olympics and the budget must be maintained and even improved. There are many children who have that dream, and the truth is that this cut would be a bad thing for us athletes.”

Yeison Lopez In Paris he asked Colombians to value what athletes do in the Olympics And in Tuesday’s interview he referred to the subject again, indicating that these destructive comments can harm athletes more than they think.

Silver medalist Colombia's Yeison Lopez celebrates on the podium after the men's -89kg weightlifting event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the South Paris Arena in Paris, on August 9, 2024. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP) Photo:AFP

“Before competing, everyone knew that Colombia had not done well at the Olympics. There are many people on social media who only criticize. Believe me, athletes are proud to represent the country. We give 120 percent. I saw many comments and I was very sad because I thought we would receive more support. That is why I celebrated in meditation, because we need peace of mind. It is not right that they make such destructive comments,” she said on Caracol Radio.

Finally, Yeison López thanked the mayor of Cali, Alejandro Éder, for making the dream he had since he was little come true, of giving his mother and his family their own house.

“Yes, I heard about the mayor, just yesterday when I arrived at the airport in the afternoon, they told me that he had joined this beautiful cause, it would be very nice for me to have my own house too, it would be wonderful, it is a pride that hard work always pays off.”

