Ciudad Juarez.- The Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) raised its alert level in the face of threats anonymous complaints they have received against the owner, Cesar Omar Munoz Morales.

Through the Emergency and Immediate Response Center and the Control, Command, Communication and Computing Center (C4), unidentified men have called since early Tuesday morning to warn that they will attempt to take the life of the public servant.

The group identifies itself as “New Generation” and mentions that they are going to “killing the Municipal Public Security Secretary of Ciudad Juárez“, it was reported.

Interviewed on the matter, Muñoz Morales said that the necessary precautions are being taken.

“We are always on alert,” he said.

Without downplaying the importance of the anonymous threats, Muñoz Morales said there is nothing to worry about.

“We continue working,” he said.

The police chief declined to elaborate on the alleged criminal group that made the calls.