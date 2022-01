Patrick Baks shows in the new kitchen of his newly rebuilt house in the Jan van der Heijdenstraat in The Hague where he was almost buried under the wall with kitchen cupboards three years ago during the half-time of the football classic Feyenoord-Ajax. ,,I heard a dull thump, not even really loud and then that wall came right at me. I shouted to Ninoeska and our son Collin to get out immediately.”