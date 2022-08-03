It was a priority objective for Miguel Linares, sports director of UCAM: «He is a young midfielder, hungry to continue growing in football. He has an essential profile within this template. He comes from accumulating minutes at Lleida and we think he has the level to give us that hunger and energy. We are very happy to have him, ”says the architect of the new university team squad.

Born in Almería 22 years ago, the new UCAM player assures that «everything was very easy when I received the call from this club. It was very clear to him despite the fact that he had other interesting offers, “acknowledges the footballer.

old acquaintances



The presence of Molo on the Azulón bench, with whom he worked at Lleida in the 2020-21 academic year, has been key to his arrival: «The coach called me and wanted to count on me this season. At Lleida he gave me a lot of confidence. I like his way of seeing football and his style of play », he confessed.

The midfielder faces his third week of preseason at UCAM and already has two summer friendlies in his legs. «The beginning of the preseason is always hard. I already knew the style of the coaching staff and the truth is that the structure of this club has surprised me. They are all facilities so that the player only focuses on day to day, “acknowledged the Andalusian.