The student, Yasmine Mahmoud Abdullah, the first on the elite track in high school at Al Rashidiya School in Dubai, expressed her great happiness with her first announcement on the state in high school and receiving a call from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, considering the call an honor big. She told «Emirates Today»: «My announcement among the first was a big surprise that I did not expect, but I felt very happy immediately after it was announced». So that responsibilities do not accumulate on me, but I faced some challenges such as academic curricula, offering universities and Emsat exams, and my goal was to balance my regular studies with the rest of the other tasks.