Fire. After “Mujeres de la PM” announced her departure from america television Due to “having completed a previously agreed cycle”, Magaly Medina came forward and questioned the version provided by the hosts of this space: Almendra Gomelsky, Rebeca Escribns, Gianella Neyra and Katia Condos. It is important to emphasize that they stated that they were only going to be there for 16 editions and that this decision was agreed from the beginning. However, the ‘Magpie’ thinks that this is not true.

“There is a basic rule in television programs: you can be replacing someone, taking care of their schedule (…), but if your product is good, it stays, they don’t kick you out, they don’t take you out of the programming”Medina explained. “They don’t realize that they can all be very good actresses, but together doing a program so far they haven’t hit it off.”