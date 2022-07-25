On Sunday evening, Yasmina Zaitoun won the title of Miss Lebanon 2022, following a competition held for the first time in four years, whose organizers wanted to send a message of “hope” in a country suffering an economic crisis.
Zaitoun, 20, who is from the town of Kfarshouba in the south of the country, won the title that Miss Lebanon 2018 Maya Raidy retained for four years after it was not possible to hold the competition during the past three years, initially due to popular protests in October 2019, then the Covid-19 pandemic. 19 and the country’s financial crisis.
The elected queen, who studies journalism, is 167 centimeters tall and weighs 51 kilograms, and will receive a financial prize of one hundred thousand dollars, and will represent Lebanon in the Miss World and Miss Universe competitions.
Maya Abul-Hassan was the first runner-up, Jacinta Rashid, the second runner-up, and Lara Hrawi, the third runner-up, while Al-Khalasiya Dalal Hoballah was the fourth runner-up.
Seventeen participants competed to win the title of the competition sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism under the slogan “We miss Lebanon”, and it was broadcast by LBCI directly from the Forum de Beirut hall.
The jury consisted of musician Michel Fadel, “influencer” on social networks, Karen Wazen, general director of “An-Nahar” newspaper and “An-Nahar al-Arabi” website, Nayla Tueni, producer Mohamed Yahya, director of Caracalla Theater Ivan Caracalla, presenter Hilda Khalife, and Miss Lebanon for the year 1993 Samaya Shadrawi, and the current Polish Miss World Karolina Bilavska, who was replaced by the chairperson of the board of directors of the organizing body for the Miss World contest, Julia Morley, due to a health problem.
The Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram performed the party, which included dancing panels and presented by the Lebanese presenter and actress Aimee Sayah.
