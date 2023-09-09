Join the WhatsApp channel of La República

The Junín region is preparing to celebrate its 198th anniversary of political creation with the singer Yarita Lizeth, who will make her fans dance completely free at the Yauris Fairgrounds. The event will take place on Tuesday, September 12.

In addition to the ‘Chinita del Amor’, the Junín Regional Government promotes that the folklore artist will sing alongside other artists such as El Lobo, Los Hermanos Curi and Enlace. It should be noted that on September 13, 1825, the aforementioned department was founded.