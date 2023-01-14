The name of Yarita Lizeth He has been generating news due to the acts of violence that have taken place in his native Juliaca and which, to date, have claimed more than 17 lives and injured more than 50 in southern Peru. On January 10, the folk singer spoke on her social networks to show solidarity with the relatives of the victims of the protests and offered them a sum of 50,000 soles to cover the expenses of those affected by her.

And it is that the artist can afford to make this type of donations due to the exorbitant patrimony that she possesses and the profits that music gives her, as well as her various businesses, among which the most striking is her monumental three-star, nine-story hotel, which is managed by members of his family.

What is the name of Yarita Lizeth’s hotel?

The details of Yarita Lizeth’s round business were presented in a report on “Magaly TV, the firm” in 2021. This property was acquired with the savings she managed to accumulate throughout her 10-year musical career.

As evidenced in the archive material, the lodging of the “Chinita del amor” is called Los Balcones Hotel Suite and has nine floors. Also, this building is located in the heart of Juliaca.

Yarita Lizeth presented her three-star hotel in Juliaca. Photo: America TV

What does the Yarita Lizeth hotel look like?

The hotel’s website Balconies It shows what the venue looks like, from the property’s façade to the interiors of the guest room environments. The rooms are decorated in beige and brown tones and have warm lighting. In addition, it has large beds, furniture to rest and, in some cases, a table set to eat.

The Yarita Lizeth hotel is located in Juliaca. Photo: diffusion

This is what the rooms of the Yarita Lizeth hotel look like. Photo: diffusion

This is what the rooms of the Yarita Lizeth hotel look like. Photo: diffusion

What other businesses does Yarita Lizeth own?

Yarita was forced to reinvent itself as a result of the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic. That is how she decided to open her Coco Bongo cevichería restaurant, a 400-square-meter establishment that has a stage, where the artist often delights her diners with her talent. In the same way, she launched a seven-level karaoke disco.

How did Yarita Lizeth manage to open her businesses?

Back in 2020, the singer Yarita Lizeth revealed that she began working at the age of 15 and from the age of 18 she began to travel to different countries to make her way in the music industry. That is how Yarita was generating money and she chose to save to be able to build one of her first businesses.

“I have traveled to Bolivia, Chile, Argentina and Ecuador. Since that year (when I was 18) I saved without spending on vanities. In addition, (I had) the support of my brothers, because they are my engine to keep going, and they are the ones who encouraged me to build a hotel and other businesses”, the artist told the now-defunct program “En boca de todos”.

Yarita Lizeth donates 50,000 soles to relatives of those murdered in Puno

The singer from Puno expressed her solidarity with the people who have been victims of violence due to the protests that have been taking place in Juliaca, Puno. Along these lines, she communicated, through a statement, that she would donate 50,000 soles to the relatives of those affected to cover the expenses of their deceased and injured.

“The relatives of the people who are hospitalized and the people who ceased to exist today more than ever need our support, which is why I reach out to a donation of 50,000 soles, which will be delivered to the families of the victims ”, read in the post.

Yarita Lizeth spoke about the victims of the protests on social networks. Photo: Yarita Lizeth/Facebook

Yarita Lizeth speaks out against protests in Juliaca

Yarita Lizeth referred to the violent demonstrations that have been taking place in Juliaca and, given the death of 17 protesters, urged the police to stop the violence so that the deaths do not continue.

“My heartfelt condolences to the 12 families and more, who lost their loved ones in this violent repression against my brothers from Juliaca, north, south of Puno, who were unjustly killed by a cry from all Peruvians,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

Yarita Lizeth sings to a large group of protesters in Puno

The singer was encouraged to sing some of her songs for a group of protesters who were blocking a highway in the Puno region. Yarita came to this place because she and her group were transporting to this location.

Upon meeting the large number of strikers, Yarita had no better idea than to get out of his vehicle to talk to the residents. After that, he sang them the chorus of “How long will I be your lover?”