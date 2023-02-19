Yarita Lizeth has a huge heart. Exclusively for La República, the singer reveals what she wants to do with her earnings and how the first years of her life influenced her decision.

Singer with a big heart. Yarita Lizeth He left his native Puno to tour Lima and various countries showing the best of his musical talent. Now, within the framework of the concert that she will give on April 2 at the Parque de la Exposición amphitheater, the singer gave a sincere interview to La República, in which she revealed what are the biggest dreams she has in her life. The 34-year-old surprised by the noble idea that she has in favor of those most in need.

What is Yarita’s biggest dream?

In the middle of the conversation, Yarita Lizeth surprised by revealing one of the biggest dreams that she hopes to achieve. According to the artist, she, along with her family, wants to create a shelter in Peru to help those most in need, including women and minors.

“That is my biggest dream; I keep awake nights and nights without sleep. Everything has a reason. I think that in order to have a hostel I must have a secure business that allows me to cover the expenses of the hostel. I can’t just throw myself like that. I have it as a project for the future, of course, God willing. Let’s hope it comes true, because that’s my biggest dream since I started singing,” he said.

Yarita’s concerts are crowded and sometimes he does several in one day. Photo: The Republic

Why does Yarita want to create a shelter?

“My first dream was to travel around the world and I have fulfilled it,” said Yarita, excited. She also commented that her desire to create a shelter for a sector of the population is due to the fact that she seeks to provide her grain of sand and that her greatest source of inspiration for this challenge is her own family. .

“I want a nice shelter. I was inspired by my mother and my little sister for all the things I went through as a child. That has made me think about many children who are homeless and maybe give them a lot of love and affection. Maybe it’s not going to to be for all the children, but I think I will be able to a few,” he said.