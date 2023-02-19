“Italy took an important step, gave great support and played a great role, through the fact that Ukraine obtained the status of candidate country” to the European Union. “Italy believed in us and looked at us as an equal country”. Volodymyr Zelensky said this on Tg1. Meloni hasn’t changed, on the contrary… I’m very grateful, I’m waiting for her, I know she’s coming”, adds the Ukrainian president.

“War cannot last indefinitely, in the modern world it cannot last many years, because it is a war on the European continent”, Zelensky continues, explaining that “we are preparing for a short-term war which will end with a victory, it is very important not to freeze this conflict as was done in 2014. We have proposed a ten-point peace formula, we want to end this war with a victory for all of us, which will be a historic victory and future generations of Russians will also they will thank”.

The Russians, underlined the Ukrainian president, “are not as powerful as they were before, now we are much stronger than them. If we lose, we lose everything, so for us, after what has happened, there are no other compromises. We are not afraid to them, no one is afraid of them, things are not going according to their plan,” says Zelensky. “We are also waiting for the air defense system, it is very important to know that I can defend our power plants, we need the joint help of all of Europe”.