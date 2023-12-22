Yarita Lizeth excited the children of Puno by bringing them gifts and joy for the parties of Christmas. The vocalist did not hesitate to share what she has with the families of the Peruvian highland region.

In this way, the 'Chinita del Amor' had the gesture of going to areas such as the town center of Huayllapatalocated in the province of Saint Anthony of Putinato distribute presents to the little ones in the home, who look forward to gifts at this time of year.

Yarita Lizeth and her Christmas activities

In images you can see the Puno artist and her work team arriving in Huayllapata on her orchestra's bus. While on the other hand, her children and parents are looking forward to seeing her.

YOU CAN SEE: Bride and groom will celebrate their marriage in Juliaca with Agua Marina, Yarita, Coralí and Lérida: “Anyone to go?”

It is also shown how Yarita Lizeth shares moments with the little ones, who show her their affection and queue to receive the gifts she brought them.

Many boxes of gifts chosen for girls and boys in the area steal attention; However, the main role is Yarita Lizeth, who with a hug gives gifts and love to the minors.

Furthermore, they did not forget about the senior citizens either. They received panettone with great gratitude.

Yarita Lizeth: will she visit more places?

According to the media Radio Mix Perú, people close to the Puno singer commented that They plan to visit more places in Puno and bring gifts during these end-of-year celebrations.

YOU CAN SEE: Yarita Lizeth reveals why she does not live with her husband Patric: “We remain in love”

Yarita Lizeth: these were the comments of netizens in the publication

“I had tears coming out, very good, that being a good person”, “Beautiful, my Yarita”, “I am very happy to see all the children happy with their gifts”, “Yarita is incredible, I admire her a lot”, “She is her, the most”, “God double you for all the good you do, 'Chinita'”, “Always with a kind heart, Yarita, that is why Peru loves you and supports you”, “May God bless all those people that give joy to children”, “And the congressmen?” were the comments written by netizens who came across the video of the activity published on TikTok.

Who is Yarita Lizeth?

Yarita Lizeth, also known as the 'Chinita of love' She is a Peruvian folklore artist, who is successful nationally and abroad. She is 33 years old and was born in Juliaca, in the Puno region. She recently married her partner. Patrick Lundberg.

Yarita Lizeth: what are her best-known songs?

His musical successes during his musical career have managed to position himself in the musical field. HERE the complete detail of his most successful songs.

Cut veins

Get out

I cry for you

My Horns

Get out

I will take you out of my heart

Passenger love

Unrequited love

Friend

Only you

Tell me the truth

Lies

#Yarita #Lizeth #excited #children #Puno #bringing #gifts #Christmas