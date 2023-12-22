Kadyrov announced the departure of a new group of volunteers from Grozny to the Northern Military District zone

A new group of volunteers flew from Grozny to the special military operation (SVO) zone. The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, announced this in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, volunteers arrived in Grozny from different parts of Russia, and since the beginning of the special operation, 36 thousand people went from Chechnya to the Northern Military District zone. Of these, more than 15.5 thousand volunteers passed through the Russian University of Special Forces and underwent combat training.

Earlier, Ramzan Kadyrov reported that the personnel of the Zapad-AKHMAT battalion and the Yamal operational detachment from Belgorod conducted a successful military operation in the area of ​​the village of Udy, Kharkov region.