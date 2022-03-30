yamucha he became the most bullied character of all dragon balland all because his fighting level is not even close to that of the main characters.

This fighter has fallen several times in battle and even has his own meme where we see him lying on the ground, but that whole perception changed drastically a few years ago.

During the arc of Moor We see to yamucha redeem himself by taking on various enemies single-handedly and even subtly mocking bad feedback, so we decided to remember this glorious moment.

Yamcha’s moment of redemption

It all happened in chapter 56 of the manga Dragon Ball Superwhere the Moro army was preparing to invade Earth taking advantage of the absence of Goku.

To try to contain this threat, Gohan, Picoro, Yamcha, Ten, Chaos, Roshi and Krillin They mounted a defense plan with the help of the Galactic Patrol.

As the invasion came from several fronts, the strategy was to separate, and thus stop the hordes of enemies at different points.

Interestingly, Yamcha was the only one who was not accompanied by anyone, and although at the time we thought he would end up defeated on the ground, he showed that he is the most powerful human.

Against all odds, this warrior faced three members of Moro’s army and managed to defeat them easily, but the best came a few squares before the battle.

One of his rivals mentions yamucha who seemed very weak, to which he replies ‘Oh, do you think? I’m actually one of the three strongest earthlings in existence’.

Despite being the moment of redemption of yamuchathis moment went somewhat unnoticed by the fans, but it was a good idea for us to remember it.

