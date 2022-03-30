SAW announced the partnership with Neamedia Icons for the market launch of a line of collectible statues for Sonic the Hedgehogsold at a price of around € 40 each.

At the moment we can admire three variants of the blue hedgehog in the classic version and in three colors. Further details are available below.

SEGA of America and Neamedia Icons unveil Sonic the Hedgehog collectible figurines Sonic fans can pre-order the legendary figurines SEGA of America has partnered with Neamedia Icons to create a line of collectible figurines. The brand new Sonic the Hedgehog figurines are 13cm tall and can be pre-ordered for € 39.99 in three colors: Classic Sonic, Gray Sonic and Blue Sonic. Sonic the Hedgehog figurines are inspired by the unforgettable early 90’s Blue Lightning aesthetic. With poses that embody Sonic’s rebellious yet affectionate personality, the figurines express all the characteristics that have made Sonic what he is today. With a raised index finger, a slightly cheeky smile and red shoes with a white stripe, this figurine is meant to be stylish, energetic and timeless. Retrogaming enthusiasts and fans of his modern adventures have proven that the blue hedgehog is more than just a gaming hero, and that he truly deserves his status as a timeless icon. These figurines are an excellent way to celebrate it! To reserve the figurines of Sonic the Hedgehog by Neamedia Icons, visit Neamedia.

Source: SEGA of America