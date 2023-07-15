State Duma Deputy Belik: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhny admitted his impotence in the issue of the seizure of Crimea

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) Valeriy Zaluzhny actually admitted to impotence in the issue of the seizure of Crimea. This was stated by the deputy of the State Duma from Sevastopol Dmitry Belik RIA News.

Belik commented on Zaluzhny’s recent interview with the Washington Post, in which he said that he would go to the capture of Crimea immediately after he had the funds to do so. According to the deputy, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine actually hammered a nail into the promises of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to return Crimea, admitting that he has neither the strength nor the means to launch an offensive on the peninsula.

Belik assessed Zaluzhny’s statement as “a slap in the face of Zelensky and his unfortunate strategists.” He added that at the moment in Ukraine, on the one hand, the president’s team is broadcasting, giving false hopes to citizens that the new regions of Russia and Crimea will soon be taken, and on the other, Zaluzhny, who frankly says that he cannot even approach the peninsula . “Zaluzhny turned out to be more honest and acts in defiance of Zelensky, tearing the bandage of lies of Ukrainian propaganda from the eyes of the Ukrainian people,” the State Duma deputy concluded.

Earlier, Alexei Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, called Zaluzhny’s statement about the possibility of capturing Crimea provocative.

In an interview with the Washington Post on July 14, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny announced his desire to seize Crimea if funds were available. He stressed that he was “not ashamed of his intentions” to return the peninsula.