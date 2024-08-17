Rins ko

There Austrian GP Sprint Race it ended once again no points for YamahaThe Iwata manufacturer has only moved up the standings on three occasions this year in the Saturday races and always thanks to Fabio QuartararoOn the fast Red Bull Ring track, the French rider was unable to go beyond 12th place, managing to prevail in a spectacular sprint over Miguel Oliveira’s Aprilia.

A serious alarm bell for Yamaha, however, came from the other rider in the Japanese box, the returning Alex Rins. In fact, the Spaniard didn’t even manage to see the checkered flag, stopped by a engine problem which he himself revealed on X/Twitter and which did not allow him to continue pushing even to try to accumulate useful data in view of tomorrow’s ‘classic’ race.

The pilots’ words

“Unfortunately I had engine problems during the Sprint – Rins wrote on his social profile – I tried to do some laps to collect data and understand the problem, but I was afraid of destroying the engine and I had to stop before the checkered flag”.

“Our pace this morning wasn’t that bad. – commented Fabio Quartararo at the end of the day – when we are alone on the track we know that our strong point is braking. With no one in front of us, we brake hard in turns 1, 2, 3, 4 and 9. But when there is someone in front of us it becomes more complicated. As always in a Sprint, in the first laps, when everyone pushes as if it were a time attack to create a gap with the riders behind, we do not have this extra grip. I defended my position, but I made mistakes. After the first lap I was in a good position, tenth, but it was difficult to maintain it. Then there were some circumstances that made the Sprint quite difficult, but we did the best we could today”concluded the Frenchman.