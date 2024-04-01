Although Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth hit the market at the end of last January, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, those responsible for this series, have indicated that they are already thinking about the future of this property, something that will not only include a completely new installment, but a remake of Yakuza 3 I would already be on my way.

On April 1, RGG Studio held a special presentation on their YouTube channel. Although some were looking forward to a joke reveal, like what happened with Yakuza: Like a DragonMasayoshi Yokoyama, director of the series, revealed that the studio's next title is already in pre-production, which is not Yakuza Kiwami 3, but a completely new experiencealthough the rumored project will eventually happen.

Let us remember that the Kiwami series refers to the remakes of the series, as already happened with Yakuza, Yakuza 2 and Ryu Ga Gotoku: Ishin. Fortunately, in the same talk, Yokoyama pointed out that, although at the moment they are not working on Yakuza Kiwami 3, eventually they will. This is what he said about it:

“We will do a Kiwami 3 at some point. I think we will definitely do it sooner or later.”

Let us remember that Yakuza 3 came to the PlayStation 3 in 2009. The localization that was available in the West at the time was severely censored, to the point that multiple elements and mini-games were removed. It wasn't until 2019, with the remastered collection, that the Western public had the opportunity to enjoy Kiryu's third adventure in the correct way.

However, the game faced a new problem, since all the fans who started playing with Yakuza 0, and eventually enjoyed the remakes of the first and second installment, they found a combat system that, despite having a series of interesting elements, felt archaic. Thus, many have considered Yakuza 3 like the black sheep in the seriesand they have demanded that a remake solve many of the problems that the gameplay presents today.

Considering the work that was done with Lost Judgment and Like a Dragon Gaiden, RGG Studio has the potential to offer us a spectacular combat system in Yakuza Kiwami 3, which will probably still use the Dragon Engine. We can only wait to see what the plans of SEGA and the studio responsible for Kiryu are in this regard.

Returning to today's event, Yokoyama announced that they have begun a series of auditions for the public to be part of their next game. This is not the first time something like this has happened, since the same thing happened when multiple models and streamers auditioned to be part of the hostess minigame in Like a Dragon Gaiden. On related topics, you can check out our review of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth here. Likewise, you can check out our Yakuza Kiwami 2 gameplay here.

Editor's Note:

While it is true that the combat system of Yakuza 3 It can be somewhat tedious, this only happens at the beginning. Actually, Yakuza 3 It is one of the best in the entire series, mainly because of the story and characterization of its characters. The only thing this remake has to do is offer gameplay that resembles what was seen in Lost Judgment and Like a Dragon Gaidenand will be considered one of the best in the franchise.

Via: Gematsu