EIt doesn't take ten minutes before the man in the fifth row explodes. He rocks in his chair, groans, shakes his head. Carsten Schneider, the Federal Government's Eastern Representative, stands at the front and calls Jena “a pearl”. He speaks of the “magnet” Zeiss, of the lighthouse institutes Max Planck, Helmholtz and Fraunhofer. But the man in the yellow sweater doesn't want to hear about what's going well in Jena and the East. It pulls him up from his chair: “One pearl isn’t enough!” he shouts, trembling.

Schneider smiles. He will talk about the other pearls later. But the man prefers to talk himself. “We older Ossis,” he begins, and a woman with a microphone rushes over. Schneider wasn't finished yet, but whatever. It's a citizen dialogue. And that always includes the tug of war over the microphone. His employee knows: Never give up, otherwise everything will end in chaos.

So she holds on with all her strength to the microphone that the speaker is about to snatch from her. He tugs and talks about Zeiss, where he also once worked. About the change, his dismissal, the measly pension. Break. “Who owns the East?” he asks and doesn’t wait long for his own answer: “The West!” That’s what he read from Dirk Oschmann. Wealth is accumulating in the West and taxes are being cut there. “A scandal!” he cries bitterly, “a mess!”



















This is the frustration that Schneider encounters every day: growing for 34 years, nourished by mutual misunderstandings for 34 years. The better things got in the East, the more painful the memories of the 1990s, the humiliations and the injustices, became. As if there was no time to get angry because of all the struggles in real capitalism. As if it took a Dirk Oschmann to do that. Or AfD poll numbers of more than 30 percent. Now the frustration threatens to erupt in the state elections. And suddenly everyone is looking again. Isn't there someone in the government who is responsible for this frustration? Oh yes, the frustration representative: Carsten Schneider.







“You have it in your own hands!”

He stands at the front and looks at the man in the yellow sweater, seriously and matter-of-factly. Then he says in this serious, matter-of-fact way: “Well, I don’t share this victim myth at all.” He comes closer, right up to the front row. “Everything changed for you after the fall of communism,” he then says, suddenly softer. Like for his parents and like for so many in this generation. And it is precisely thanks to this generation that Thuringia is doing so well today. “That’s your achievement!” Because they, the older Ossis, had fallen on their feet. They could be “proud” of that. He doesn't say this in a pathetic way, but rather quietly and in a Thuringian manner, but firmly.

It is Schneider's interpretation of the East Representative. A mixture of understanding and incomprehension. A tug of war, like before over the microphone: the man is allowed to talk, and Schneider listens. But not endlessly. The man is allowed to complain and Schneider nods understandingly. But not to everything. And sometimes Schneider also says: “Nope”. Or: “I see it completely differently.” Or: “You have it in your own hands!”