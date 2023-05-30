RGG Studio will hold its next RGG Summit livestream event next month.

The developer is best known as the team behind the Yakuza/Like a Dragon series and its spin-off Judgment games.

We know what’s in the pipeline for Like a Dragon, so here’s what we could see shown off.

Like a Dragon 8 announcement trailer.

We’ll certainly be expecting to get a look at Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name and Like a Dragon 8. Gaiden, a smaller-scale game compared to its Yakuza predecessors, will follow Kiryu after the events of Yakuza 6 up to his appearance in Like a Dragon 8. Like a Dragon 8 will use the turn-based party combat of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and will feature Kiryu and Ichiban as dual protagonists.

Both Gaiden and Like a Dragon 8 were announced in September, though Gaiden is slated for release this year while LaD 8 is planned for 2024. Hopefully we’ll see more of these games, and maybe even get a release date.

Although it’s not likely to make anyone’s wishlist, I wouldn’t be surprised if extra DLC for Ishin gets announced, taking the form of Trooper Cards. Disappointed, but not surprised. Long-time Yakuza fans will likely have their hopes set on a remake or remaster of past spin-offs. Kenzan? Dead Souls? Back when I previewed Ishin, I was able to ask producer Hiroyuki Sakamoto whether the studio has any plans to re-release other spin-offs, to which Sakamoto said “currently no”, but hey, a bit of wishful thinking never hurt anyone.

We could also see another game in the Judgment series, which finally released on PC last year after a dispute between Sega and Johnny & Associates, actor Takuya Kimura’s management agency.

RGG Studio has developed the two most recent Super Monkey Ball titles, so maybe that’ll also make an appearance. I’ve seen some Binary Domain fans hoping for a remake or sequel. I see you, and I wish you all the best on the day.

The RGG Summit for summer 2023 will be streamed on Youtube and NicoNico on 16th June at 12pm in Japan, or 4am BST / 15th June 8pm PT.

What do you want to see at RGG Summit?