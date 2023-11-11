MISS ITALY / Transgender activist Clizia De Rossi: “Patrizia Mirigliani blocked me”; while the journalist Giuseppe Cruciani on the jury “you will have to demonstrate that you are a progressive libertarian, as he likes to define himself, and have the courage to promote inclusion for all women, including transgender women”

Patrizia Mirigliani “blocked me on social media”, says the activist and transsexual Clizia De Rossi in the magazine MOW (mowmag.com), who last July had duly applied for membership in Miss Italia, who on the day of the final of the competition, adds: “like many other trans people who were able to register, obviously with the official documents in which the wording “female” is shown, I demonstrated to her that she is not the one who can decide which type of woman is more woman than other”. In the long interview on the lifestyle pages of the AM Network magazine, the activist originally from Tuscany also has a note for the journalist and radio host Giuseppe Cruciani, male member of the competition jury which, surprisingly, is chaired by the undersecretary Vittorio Sgarbi and in live television at 5pm on Rainews24: “my friend Giuseppe will be a judge in this retrograde Miss Italy competition and will have to demonstrate that he is a progressive libertarian – specifies the transgender activist on MOW – as he likes to define himself, and have the courage to promote the true and valid inclusion for all women, including transgender women.”

