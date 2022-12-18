Singer Yahaira Plasencia She was one of the guests of “La gran noche de Navidad” by Gisela Valcárcel and was inevitably consulted about the producer Sergio George, with whom it was rumored that he would have a estrangement after announcing his, now ended, relationship with the musician Jair Mendoza. The ‘Queen of totó’ had words for the one who accompanied her in the emergence of her musical career abroad.

“Sergio knows that I love him very much, he is like a father to me these three years that we have worked. He has put his trust in me and he is super correct, I thank him for always being there with me. We have talked the last few weeks and I admire him a lot. I want to tell the people who always talk to me that there is Yahaira for a while, I am going to continue working, making music. My career solely depends on me. To the artists, never depend on anyone ”, said the artist.