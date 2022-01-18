yahaira plasencia She will debut as a dance teacher. The ‘Patrona’ announced on her official Instagram profile the launch of The academy, your own workshop. La salsera brought together a group of talented Peruvian dancers to offer face-to-face classes to children and young people during the summer holidays.

At the beginning of January, the artist announced to her followers on social networks several goals that she had set for 2022, where she highlighted teaching dance classes. In addition, it will face new challenges in seeking to be recognized internationally.

“This summer I would like to be closer to you. What do you think of dance classes for everyone?“, I ask Yahaira in their Instagram stories.

Yahaira Plasencia launches her first dance workshop

Finally, the salsa boat fulfills her dream of setting up her own workshop , which will have the name The academy. Through Instagram, the artist shared the first promotional images by giving her followers details of her new project.

The academy will start with summer courses in face-to-face mode. The start date of classes is January 31 and it has multiple learning options, such as urban dance and Latin rhythms, aimed at different ages. 10 scholarships will be awarded , to which boys and girls under the age of 18 can apply.

Yahaira will be one of the instructors. She will be accompanied by Claire and George Neyra, as well as the well-known Anthony Aranda.

Yahaira Plasencia will have dancers with great experience as teachers. Photo: Instagram/Yahaira Plasencia

Melissa Paredes’s partner has participated in realities such as Queens of the show and has accompanied music stars such as Daniela Darcourt in concerts, in addition to ‘Patrona’ herself.