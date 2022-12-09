Home page World

Juliana Nehme (38) was denied her return flight from Lebanon. The reason for this is her overweight. © Screenshot/instagram.com/juliananahme

A plus-size influencer is refused a return flight home – the reason for this is her overweight. Now the Brazilian is stuck in Lebanon.

Munich – The Brazilian influencer Juliana Nehme spent vacations around Lebanon with her mother, sister and nephew. When the four wanted to start their journey home on November 23, the shock came: Qatar Airways did not want to let the 38-year-old on board. Instead, she should fly in first class because the seats are wider there. This is probably a tempting offer for many air travelers – many people try to use a few tricks to get an upgrade to First Class anyway.

Flight ban for XXL influencer – Brazilian must stay in Lebanon

The Brazilian had duly bought a return ticket, but at the airport the flight crew told her that she was not allowed to board the plane because she was “too fat” for her seat. Instead, an airline stewardess asked the 38-year-old to buy a business class ticket. However, Juliana refused to pay the surcharge of 2900 euros.

On her Instagram channel with almost 168,000 followers, the influencer vented her anger in several videos and a detailed text. Her accusation against the airline: She was only discriminated against because of her weight. “After hours of begging, they brought back all the bags that had already been checked. They said I had to buy a business class ticket, otherwise I wouldn’t be allowed to travel,” Nehme told her fans desperately.

“Everything was fine on the outward flight” – Trapped in a vacation destination

Everything was fine on the outward flight, as the Brazilian explained: “I flew here with Air France and everything was fine on the flight! I traveled on an economy ticket and was not embarrassed or hassled.”

Nehme said she and her family were checking in when an airline employee called to say she wasn’t allowed to fly. “I tried to get her to let me fly until the end,” says the influencer. To make matters worse, however, the Brazilian herself spoke neither English nor Arabic.

“I’ve run out of money to stay here!” – Airline remains adamant

But the body positivity campaigner’s begging was in vain. In addition, the influencer was threatened by employees of the airline, according to Nehme: “When I tried to record what was happening, the airport employee pushed me (…). I was threatened if I didn’t stop filming.” Nehme and her mother ended up staying in Lebanon while the rest of her family went home. But she couldn’t afford the resulting hotel and transport costs: “I don’t have any more money to stay here.”

The 38-year-old felt the discrimination by the airline far worse than the financial burden: “I was extremely humiliated in front of everyone at the airport! All because I’m FAT!” Nehme wrote on her Instagram account. “It’s a shame that a company like Qatar Airline allows this kind of discrimination against people! I’M FAT BUT I’M ALL THE SAME! It’s not fair that I buy my ticket and then get humiliated, threatened and prevented from flying!” The airline initially did not comment on the allegations. (mha)

