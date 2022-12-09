“The Simpsons” not only has impressive predictions, but also unforgettable characters. One of them is the tender martin princewho always comes out with the odd occurrence. But what if he had never really been the boy we all know, but someone else? That is what one of the most controversial chapters of the famous animated series raises, which we will talk about in the following note.

The hacked episode of “The Simpsons”

The episode in question is called “Lisa, the boyscout”, belonging to season 34 of the show, but it has nothing to do with Lisa or being a boyscout, because as soon as the episode starts the “transmission” it is cut and two appear on the screen hackers (Pseudo-Nonymus) who threaten to reveal confidential information if they do not receive a sum of money.

Thus, as the chapter progresses, we are shown several scenes that completely change the history of the characters. And this is how we come to one that has taken fans completely by surprise: the dark truth about Martin Prince.

Was Martin Prince an adult?

The scene shows Martin coming home like any other day after school. But when he walks through the door of his home, his tender image disappears in seconds and his voice thickens.

Suddenly, a girl runs up to him shouting “Dad!” and we learn several things: Prince is not only married with three children (the third still unborn), but also works as an undercover agent inside the Springfield elementary school.

Of course, this episode is not canon in the story of “The Simpsons” and all the script twists were kept exclusively for that episode as a joke by the creators.