Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 11:58



The year 2011. Spain had already won the World Cup, Justin Bieber and his mane with the hunt were in fashion and it is most likely that if you went to eat at McDonald’s you would sing the order like Xuso Jones: «I want a BigMac menu, with delux potatoes. ..». Twelve years later, the Murcian singer has marked a ‘remake’ of the video that made him famous.

This is an advertising campaign by McDonald’s to introduce the new chicken BigMac. In the advertisement, Xuso Jones covers the song that he sang more than a decade ago. On this occasion, the Murcian is accompanied by the rapper Chuty. Thus, the two face each other in a musical duel to each defend the hamburger they like the most.

Although the lyrics vary, this updated version maintains the base of Sean Kingston’s ‘Beautiful Girls’, a melody also recognizable in the well-known ‘Purpurina’ by Alberto Gambino. Both songs that did not stop playing in the first decade of the 2,000s.

The original video, titled “singing the order at McAuto”, has 11 million views on YouTube. “What boredom and hunger did… we began to sing the order and by the way we brightened the day of the employees who were revolutionized,” Xuso explains in the description of the video. The young man made the video inspired by Todrick Hall’s ‘McDonads Drive Thru Song’, which had been published on the video platform a year earlier.

As he acknowledged in a Los40 podcast, the brand came to pay him 25,000 euros for the video at the time, which allowed him to travel to Los Angeles to record his first album.

Always carrying Murcia as his flag, the singer has been a contestant on ‘MasterChef Celebrity’, a ‘tiktoker’ of viral videos and an entrepreneur with his own brand of cleaning products ‘Jaspao’. Now, his new challenge will be to become a presenter of the daily magazine ‘Operación Triunfo’ in the new stage of the singing program on Amazon Prime Video.