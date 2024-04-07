Today is the day. Heading to the elections of the next June 2nd, Xochitl Galvez faces the citizens in the first debate presidential organized by the National Electoral Institute.

Xochitlthe citizens' candidate, faces the entire apparatus of López Obrador government. Every day there is a manufactured coup against him from the National Palace and blatantly from the morning.

Once they closed the door of the National Palace and no matter how much they try to put their foot in it to make her fall into the campaign, Xochitl He always gets up, stronger and stronger.

Despite the multiple strategies to discredit her or her team, the blows make her stronger.

With Strength and Heart for Mexicowaving the flags of PRI, PAN, PAS and PRD, Xóchitl Gálvez is ready. Her work and career give her sufficient tools to respond to education and health issues.

She will not have to answer about the megapharmacy, which is actually a megafraud, nor about the corruption and bags of money that brought Morena to the presidency, because the person who has been there is the official candidate, the puppet of López Obrador.

Xóchitl has firm proposals for families on issues of education, health, transparency, migration, vulnerable groups and combating corruption, because it knows these issues and knows how to address them.

Her fight for women's rights will also be reflected in this debate.

There will be no question that bothers Xóchitl, because when he was in public service there was no problem in transparency as there is now that we don't even know what happened in the Mexico City metro when Claudia was head of government.

We already know about the legacy of death and corruption that the Morenista also left at the Rébsamen school and the excessive expenses during the pandemic, without any verification.

Let's listen to ideas and proposals from this debate and not a copy of the speech of a ruler who only knows how to blame his predecessors, a speech who only knows how to say that he will continue with the same project that, by the way, has brought pure destruction throughout Mexico.

Let's take advantage of Xóchitl's intelligence, empathy and maturity to learn from this debate and to convince ourselves that she will be the next president of our country.

With Xóchitl we are going to rescue Mexico. Without fear!

