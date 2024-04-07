“Yes, I think it was a very, very good victory.” Max Verstappen's words seem obvious, after all many of his 57 victories in Formula 1 were solo rides from pole position to the checkered flag. Yesterday afternoon Max spoke at length with his engineers, the subject of the comparison was the race pace tested in the FP3 session, good but not exciting. Various solutions emerged, and in the end Verstappen came out on top. Just enough time to complete the first lap (before the red flag stop) and engineer Giampiero Lambiase immediately scolded his driver via radio: “I told you…”.

“I was sure of my choice – confirmed Verstappen laughing – but he was right! In a certain sense they are situations that charge me, because I say to myself 'okay, even if I'm not entirely satisfied with the balance, I'll still try to be more precise next time'. But in the end, let's be clear, everything went well.”

Max didn't want to reveal what it was, but Helmut Marko later confirmed that it was a front wing adjustment that was changed during the red flag. In the end, what counts is the stopwatch, and the final judge of motorsport said that Red Bull emerged from Suzuka with full points, achieving their third double of the season.

“I felt comfortable – explained Verstappen – every time I needed to go faster, I could do it, the tire management was excellent. Maybe the hard tires performed a little better, but overall, it was a pleasure to drive on this track.”

In addition to the expected 'one-two', Red Bull took home an important verdict on the upgrade package introduced on the two RB20s at the Suzuka weekend. “We lost a free practice session due to rain – commented Helmut Marko at the end of the race – and then the weather conditions also changed, before the start of the race the temperatures rose a lot. This didn't make things easier, but we made the correct adjustments to the front wing, then if we're talking about Max… he only needs four wheels to win.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

At Red Bull they celebrated Perez's second position as well as Verstappen's success. It's not a casuality. In the autumn of last year there were doubts in the team about the future of the Mexican driver, but in the end it was decided to give 'Checo' another season, a choice for which he is paying.

“His mentality has changed – reiterated Marko – and he looked good in these first races, he achieved three second places, and in Malbourne he had some problems. In general also in qualifying he was close to Max, much closer than last year. It was important for him to do well this weekend, because here in Suzuka last year it was a disaster, now we can say that things are much better.”

Perez, now second in the standings 13 points behind Verstappen, is helping out with a view to renewal. “The market is moving earlier than usual – clarified Christian Horner – we are only at the fourth race and on our part we are in no hurry. I can say that there is considerable interest in our team, and this does not surprise me, but Checo has priority.”

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, second in Japan Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Horner then revealed a fun backstory. Before qualifying he bet Perez that he wouldn't get higher than fourth place. “I lost – confirmed Horner smiling – not exactly a small amount. But then Checo confided in me that he had lost the same amount in another bet he made with Bernie Ecclestone. In the end Bernie is no longer here but he continues to earn money… ”.