There is still no agreement in the opposition coalition on Xóchitl Gálvez's request to inject more money into his presidential campaign. This was revealed by the candidate in her last press conference, after making a “call for help” this week to the National Action Party (PAN), the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) to receive more resources that will allow him to close the gap in the race towards the elections on June 2. The candidate insisted that disagreements are normal in all parties, she assured that her relationship with the party leaders is “extraordinary” and ruled out that there was a rupture in the Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México coalition. “I don't have Sheinbaum's millions, she has the president, the businessmen and the oligarchy on her side,” she declared.

From Gálvez's perspective, the economic support of the parties is crucial for his aspirations. The former PAN senator has claimed the lack of a “level playing field” against her rival, the ruling party Claudia Sheinbaum. “I asked the political parties to increase their contribution because really, for every thousand Sheinbaum fences there is one of mine and the ones I manage to put up are erased,” the opposition standard-bearer said on Friday. The candidate has put the issue of fundraising on the table during the last week and has asked businessmen and supporters to contribute with private donations, from ten to two million pesos, but explained that the procedures for contributions take a long time. time and insisted that the immediate solution is for the members of his coalition to allocate more resources.

The claim, however, did not sit well with some coalition leaders, such as PRI member Alejandro Alito Moreno, who said that 65% of the PRI's resources have been allocated to the presidential campaign and that he had to manage his funds for the rest of the federal candidates. In recent days there were also voices within the opposition that questioned whether the party leaders were involved spots of propaganda and did not give up spaces to promote Gálvez. The candidate indicated that her campaign limit was between 660 and 670 million pesos, and that the coalition agreement under which her candidacy was registered covered around a third of that total. “From the outset, the PAN has already increased its contribution from 120 to 200 million pesos,” said the Hidalgo politician. “I haven't spoken to Alito yet, I'm going to see if I can convince him to increase his participation so that we have a campaign, at least covered nationally in billboards,” she commented.

Gálvez is clear that she cannot show signs of weakness in the first three months of the campaign and that the priority is to mobilize the opposition vote, attempting a difficult balancing act by presenting herself as a citizen candidate, but nominated by the traditional parties. “We are working, the parties doing their thing and I doing mine. “I am the candidate of the citizens, I was not the candidate of the parties, I recognize that,” she noted. “For this reason, I ask citizens to help me win, I need them on the streets,” she added. The candidate assured that if one in five Morena voters joins her platform, the election can be closed. “Let's go for those who are missing, they are the ones I am convincing, that is what I am telling them to stop being afraid and help me level the floor.”

The opposition candidate also undermined speculation after the adjustments she made to her team, by keeping Santiago Creel as coordinator and, at the same time, expanding the functions of Max Cortázar, her head of communication and now, the main person responsible for the operation of the Campaign. Since this week, Cortázar has headed the strategy of spots, social networks and logistics. Creel remains as the main political liaison. Gálvez winked at the work that the PAN deputy has done and said that the changes are due to a “reorganization” in the communication and strategy of his campaign. “Santiago cannot be here on a day-to-day basis, he has a more general coordination function with everyone and not so much at an operational level,” he commented. “Whoever wants to take out of context, gossip or filter with bad temper, I tell them once and for all that that doesn't work with me, I am a clear and frontal woman, that's how the campaign is organized and we are very focused on working,” he concluded.

Gálvez hinted that the disagreements in his campaign are magnified and in his rival's they are ignored. “The differences that exist in Morena are also real,” he commented. He also criticized the recruitment of old PAN and PRI members in Sheinbaum's environment, such as former PRI governors Omar Fayad and Eugenio Hernández, who went from prison to a candidacy with the Green Party. “Those are Morena's allies, the thugs,” he said. The opposition candidate has events scheduled on the coast of Oaxaca this weekend before returning to Mexico City for a new press conference on Monday. Next week begins the countdown and preparation for the first presidential debate on April 7.

