the senator Xochitl Galvez He challenged President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to prove that he has obtained contracts for 1.4 billion pesos, and if he does, he renounces his aspiration in the opposition bloc, but if not, that he resign from the Presidency.

“President, I challenge you to prove what you say. It is a lie that in nine years my companies have obtained contracts with the government for 1,400 million pesos. If you prove it, I renounce my aspiration to head the Broad Front for Mexico, if not, you resign to the Presidency”, he noted on his social networks.

According to President López Obrador, the former delegate of Miguel Hidalgo received contracts from different governments in nine years.

“She is confusing me with Felipe Obrador, her cousin. She has indeed received contracts worth a billion pesos,” warned the legislator.

“I challenge the president, if he shows me that I have contracts for 1.4 billion, I resign today from the candidacy, from the aspiration to coordinate this front, and if not, that he resigns from the Presidency, as a liar,” he declared in interview with Radio Formula.

Gálvez stressed that the accusations of President López Obrador are false, and assured that his company’s contracts with the government were won by bidding.

“I had contracts, two million pesos in Fox’s six-year term, for maintenance services; in the Calderón government, 14 million 838 pesos; in the Peña government, 12 million, and in the current administration, 17 million, contracts that my company won in a tender,” he explained.

“I resign from the candidacy if I have contracts for 1.4 billion pesos, and if not, that the president leaves the Presidency, for being a liar (…) that he stops defaming me.”

Gálvez said that he has a company that provides maintenance services, that repairs air conditioners, that installs fire alarm and detection systems, and certain government buildings have this technology.

“I am one of the best companies in this country, more specialized, not like the one that Zoé Robledo hired at Social Security, which is a “Duckling” company. My company has tax domiciles, my company pays taxes, don’t be scared off by the President of those of us who generate formal jobs”, noted Senator

Xóchitl Gálvez mentioned that she is no longer in charge of the Intelligent Building Operation and Maintenance company, but her husband and daughter are there, and perhaps, since her name does not appear, that is why she managed to win some tenders.

“It is clear to me that from today any public official is prohibited from hiring the services of a capable company, from a formal company. Unless you are a friend of Zoé Robledo, unless you are a friend of corrupt public officials like Nacho Valle, that he did blow up 15 billion pesos and that the President pimps him and has him in his government,” he accused.

He pointed out that the children of Manuel Bartlett tried to sell ventilators at three times their value in Social Security. They are corrupt, I am a woman who, as Shakira says, bills, but legal bills.”

He affirmed that there is no way for the President to prove his statement because he is a liar, and since he is not going to give him the right to reply, he asked Mexicans to believe him, “I am willing to open my companies to a public audit,” he pointed out. .

“What does the president want, that we Mexicans not work. He wants me to be the same as his corrupt officials and when I retire I have nowhere to go to work, no,” he expressed with Ciro Gómez Leyva.

“I am an honest and hard-working woman who started this company 31 years ago, with 40,000 pesos in the bag, I asked for a plotter and two computers on trust, that’s how it was born. I don’t have a single million-dollar contract, with the Fox government they are only contracts maintenance, a commission building”, he added.