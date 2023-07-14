After a disastrous exhibition on matchday 1 against FC Juárez and that their duel on matchday 2 was suspended due to the poor condition of the Querétaro field, America will return to activity this Saturday, July 15. Las Águilas will host Puebla at the Azteca Stadium in a commitment they are bound to win.
The cream-blue club has the casualties of Henry Martín, Alejandro Zendejas, Israel Reyes, Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez and Luis Ángel Malagón. The good news for the people of the capital is that for this weekend’s duel they will be able to recover Alvaro Fidalgo. The Spanish midfielder had not been able to play because he was injured and was paying a suspension after being sent off against Chivas de Guadalajara in the second leg semifinal of the Clausura 2023
Fidalgo will be able to be part of America’s starting eleven in this duel, despite the fact that he still has one match left, because the Liga MX regulations allow it when a club has more than three called up to the national team.
This would be the starting lineup of the America before Puebla on matchday 3 of the Opening 2023 of Liga MX:
Goalkeeper: Oscar Jimenez – The Águilas substitute goalkeeper has one last chance to prove himself before Luis Ángel Malagón, the first-choice goalkeeper, returns. In his presentation against FC Juárez, Jiménez was not sure and cost a goal.
Right back: Kevin Álvarez – The right-back is one of America’s bomb signings for this semester and he has to start showing it. Before Juárez, Álvarez went from more to less. The defender adds well up front, but he has a lot to improve defensively.
Central defender: Emilio Lara – In view of the probable absence of Néstor Araujo, due to a respiratory illness, ‘Pelón’ Lara could return to the Águilas starting eleven as a central defender, his favorite position. Will you take advantage of this opportunity?
Central defender: Sebastián Cáceres – It is not yet known if the Uruguayan central defender will continue in the ranks of América for the remainder of Apertura 2023 or if he will go to European soccer. Cáceres’ desire is to emigrate to the Old Continent.
Left back: Miguel Layún – The Eagles board is still looking for a reinforcement in this position. Neither Salvador Reyes nor Luis Fuentes convince André Jardine, who has opted for Layún to provisionally occupy this site.
Central midfielder: Richard Sanchez – “Cachorro” Sánchez is in charge of giving balance to Club América. The Paraguayan midfielder also has a great punch and when he has space he is a real danger for the opposing goalkeepers.
Central midfielder: Alvaro Fidalgo: Despite the fact that he still has one more match to be suspended, the Spanish midfielder will be able to be part of the team that plays against Puebla this weekend. Fidalgo is thirsty for revenge after being the great villain of America in the semifinals of the previous tournament.
Left winger: Leonardo Suárez – The Argentine striker could experience one of his last titles due to the return of Alejandro Zendejas. This is one of the most competitive positions in the squad and Suárez will have to give arguments to continue in the starting eleven.
Creative midfielder: Diego Valdés -The Chilean creative is fully recovered after suffering a severe infection. Although the probable departure of him to Europe has been rumored, Valdés’s head is in the America project.
Right winger: Brian Rodriguez – The Uruguayan winger had a good pre-season and earned the trust of André Jardine. Rodríguez will occupy this band due to the injury of ‘Cabecita’. He needs to be more determined.
Center forward: Julián Quiñones – Although the Colombian striker already made his debut in a friendly match, now he will have his first participation with Club América in an official duel. Quiñones is the great signing of the Azulcrema for this tournament and he will have to make a difference from their first meeting.
