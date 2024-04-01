Is he Xiaomi Poco M5S the right one if you are looking for a mid-range cell phone at a low price, since it has 8GB RAM, 256GB ROM, 5000 mAh, 6.43-inch AMOLED screen Amazon Mexico has a 60% discount, going from the normal price of $5,999 Mexican pesos to $2,424 Mexican pesos. Next, we tell you the characteristics of this smartphone and what the payments would be like if you purchased it on credit.

It is important that you remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, April 1, could change depending on its validity in Amazon Mexico.

In a price comparison with the Liverpool online store, this same cell phone with a capacity of 256GB+8GB RAM, has a cost of $4,29400 Mexican pesos and in Coppel online $4,699 Mexican pesos, so in Amazon Mexico it is at the same price special.





Features of the Xiaomi Poco M5S

Processor: MediaTek Helio G95/ CPU: 8 cores, up to 2.05 GHz/ GPU: Arm Mali-G76 MC4

Screen: 6.43″ AMOLED DotDisplay / Resolution: FHD+, 2400 × 1080 / Corning Gorilla Glass

Rear camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP main camera

Battery: 5000 mAh battery (typ) / 33W fast charging

Bluetooth 5.0 / Wi-Fi Protocol: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4 + 5 GHz

IP53: Resistant to splashes, water and dust

Operating system: MIUI 13 for POCO, based on Android 12

How to pay monthly on Amazon Mexico?

In the case of this product, the option that has credit from 3 to 24 with a financing cost, this allows you to purchase eligible products through a monthly payment plan with interest with a card that participates in the program, which you can check at the make your purchase. The Xiaomi Celular Poco M5s Gray 8GB Ram 256GB ROM costs $2,424.00 Mexican pesos. And with payment in months, we present the total depending on the period you select:

3 months: $2,615.50

6 months: $2,722.15

9 months: $2,831.23

12 months: $2,952.43

18 months: $3,163.32

24 months: $3,412.99

