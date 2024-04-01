As part of an effort to continue improving its response times and be more efficient in terms of processing cases, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that, As of April 1, it would register a series of modifications in most of the costs of its services.

For years the rates had remained unchanged. In fact, since 2016 they had not changed their prices. But now most procedures have registered a significant increase, the largest was just over double, although in some cases the amount was also reduced.

The complete list of the new costs of immigration procedures before Uscis is the following:

I-90 to replace permanent resident card (online, without biometric services): US$415.

I-90 to replace the permanent resident card (online, with biometric services): US$415.

I-102 to process/replace entry or exit document US$560.

I-129 H1 nonimmigrant worker classification: US$460

I-129 H2A beneficiaries of nonimmigrant workers: US$1,090

I-129 H2A unnamed beneficiaries of nonimmigrant workers: US$530

I-129 petition for workers with L visa: US$1,385.

I-129 petition for workers with O visa: US$1,055.

I-129CW petition for transitory workers and E, H3, P, Q, R or TN visas (with biometric services): US$1,015

I-129CW petition for transitory workers and E, H3, P, Q, R or TN visas (without biometric services): US$1,015.

I-129F foreign fiancé petition: US$675.

I-130 foreign fiancé petition (online processing): US$625.

I-130 foreign fiancé petition (paper procedure): US$675.

I-131 travel document application: US$630.

I-131 travel document application (with biometric services): US$630.

I-140 petition for foreign workers: US$715.

I-290B notice to appeal or petition: US$800.

I-485 application for permanent residence or adjustment of status (with biometric services): US$1,440

I-539 application to extend or change status (online, with biometric services): US$420.

I-765 application for work authorization document (online, with biometric services): US$470.

N-400 application for naturalization or citizenship (online): US$710.

N-400 application for naturalization or citizenship (online, with biometric services): US$710.

N-600 application for copy of citizenship certificate (online): US$1,335.

H1B Registration Fee: US$235.

Biometric services: US$30 See also They reveal the striking obsession that arose in Daniel Sancho in prison in Thailand

Why did Uscis increase its rates?

The changes in the costs of the procedures were announced since last January. At that time the USCIS authorities indicated that The modification in prices was approved with the intention of recovering part of its operating costs to carry out more efficient processing of requests.

And the agency has faced a growing workload and criticism due to delays in its processes. However, in the last year, they have been able to improve their performance and, since they finance 96 percent of their operation with immigration fees, bbbb