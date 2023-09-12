His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, during two phone calls, with His Excellency Engineer Abdul Hamid Al-Dabaiba, Prime Minister of the National Unity Government in Libya, and Field Marshal Khalifa Abu Al-Qasim Haftar, Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Armed Forces, offered his sincere condolences. Condolences to the victims of the floods witnessed by sisterly Libya.

His Highness also offered his condolences and sympathy to the brotherly Libyan people and the families of the victims, asking God Almighty to have mercy on the victims, and to grant a speedy recovery to the injured.

During the two phone calls, His Highness affirmed the UAE’s solidarity and standing by Libya and its brotherly people during these difficult circumstances, and providing various forms of support to enhance Libya’s efforts in confronting this crisis.

For their part, His Excellency Abdul Hamid Al-Dabaiba and Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar expressed their thanks and appreciation for the sincere brotherly feelings expressed by His Highness the President of the State towards Libya and its people, and they appreciated the authentic brotherly stances of the UAE towards the Libyan people in various circumstances, praying to God Almighty to protect the UAE and its people from all harm. Hated.