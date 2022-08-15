Three Brazilian teams and one Argentine are the last four members of the Copa Libertadores. Palmeiras is looking to win its third consecutive crown against three teams that exhibit football that is more offensive than ‘Verdão’

The Palmeiras of the Portuguese Abel Ferreira reaches the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores showing a very consolidated block and with one of the best sports structures in the region. After two consecutive championships, Palmeiras has managed to retain most of its stars and is a great favorite to lift the title.

Ahead is Athletico Paranaense in the semifinals, a club that is looking for its first Copa Libertadores. The ‘Rubro-Negro’ is trained by Luis Felipe Scolari, who arrived in May of this year and has impregnated the team with his hierarchy.

In the other key is Flamengo, with a payroll of more than 160 million euros, and is shown as one of the best teams on the American continent. Vélez Sarsfield awaits him, who has Lucas Pratto’s pivot role as a hallmark and an attack that is based on the bands.