In Beijing, Russia and China team up against the USA

Sport and politics have always been intertwined and the launch of the Beijing Winter Olympics served to testify to the solidity of the link between Russia and China. Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, China and Russia have in fact signed a joint declaration to denounce the American influence defined as “destabilizing” in Europe and Asia. The two leaders take a stand against a possible future expansion of NATO in Europe and denounce “the negative influence for the peace and stability of the region, the strategy of the United States in the Indo-Pacific”, saying they are “worried” about the creation in 2020 of Aukus, the military alliance between the US, Great Britain and Australia.

Putin: “Ready to step up energy supplies to China”

Putin further announced: “Ours oil companies they have prepared very good new solutions for hydrocarbon supplies to the People’s Republic of China, and also in the industry of gas a step forward has been made: I am referring to the new contract for the supply of gas to China from the Russian Far East of ten billion cubic meters “.

Furthermore, the Russian president explained that relations with China “are developing progressively with a spirit of friendship and strategic partnership. It is an example of dignified relations that support mutual development”.