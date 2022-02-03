Vesga has established himself in these two ties against Barcelona in Madrid, with colossal matches in which no one has remembered the winner, that seemed irreplaceable until now. “After eliminating both of them, we don’t have a favorite rival for tomorrow’s draw. We only think of ourselves,” explains the midfielder from Vitoria. “These qualifiers have given us a lot of morale.”

The Vencedor-Dani García tandem has given way to another possibility. Zarraga himself had advanced Mikel in the rotation. “Dani and I get along well, we know each other and we knew we can play together”. These commitments against the favorites have come from the cinema for Gasteiztarra. “It was a difficult year because I wasn’t participating as much as other times. The results were bad and these two games help me gain confidence”.

But Vesga knows that “this is long and you have to always be prepared“What used to be cool towards him from the stands is now warm. “We feel the fans very close and on days like these, even more so. We will need them on Monday for that fight in Europe.”