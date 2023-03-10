Xi Jinping is the first person in China’s history to be elected to a third term as president

Deputies of the National People’s Congress (NPC) have re-elected Chinese President Xi Jinping to the post of head of the Central Military Council (CMC) of the country. This is reported RIA News.

It is noted that the elections were held during the third plenary session of the first session of the 14th NPC. Xi Jinping is the first person in China’s history to be elected to a third term as president of the country.

Han Zheng, First Vice Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, was elected to the post of Vice President of the People’s Republic of China. As vice premier, he was the highest official of the PRC responsible for the affairs of Hong Kong and Macau, as well as co-chairman of the Russian-Chinese intergovernmental commissions on investment and energy cooperation.

Earlier, the press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, promised to announce the timing of the meeting between the Russian leader and Chinese President Xi Jinping, when they clear up. According to him, the leaders of the two countries maintain a close dialogue.