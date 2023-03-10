Chief Executive and President dined at Paulo Pimenta’s house, in Brasília; Rui Costa, Padilha and José Guimarães participated

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), had dinner on Thursday (9.Mar.2023) at the home of the minister of Secom (Secretary of Social Communication), Paulo Pimenta, in Lago Norte neighborhood, upscale region of Brasília (DF). The meeting took place 3 days after Lira said that the government still does not have a consistent base in Congress.

In addition to Pimenta, the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costathe Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilhaand the leader of the government in the Chamber, deputy José Guimaraes (PT-CE). The purpose of the meeting was to discuss governance.

The event started around 8 pm (Brasília time) when the Chief Executive arrived. Around 23:00 (Brasília time), Lula, Padilha and Guimarães left Pimenta’s residence separately. Without giving a formal statement, Padilha said the conversation was productive.

On Monday (6.Mar.2023), Lira said that the Lula government has no base either in the Chamber or in the Senate. “Today, the government still does not have a consistent base either in the Chamber or in the Senate to face simple majority matters, let alone constitutional quorum matters”, said during an event of the Political and Social Council of ACSP (Commercial Association of São Paulo).

The government’s priorities are to approve a new spending ceiling in Congress and also tax reform