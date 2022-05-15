As the release date of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 approaching Nintendo is sharing new information on the mammoth JRPG coming exclusively to Switch this summer. In particular, two areas of the game world have recently been revealed on Twitter, the Millick Prairies and Eagus Riftalong with one series of images which also immortalize some of the creatures that populate them.

In the shots above we can admire The Millick Prairies of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 which, as the name suggests, are vast grasslands where nature thrives luxuriantly and characterized by a long river running through them. An ideal place to see for a nice hike but that “it hides creatures (and even plants) that do not like to be disturbed by passers-by“.

The second set of images instead immortalizes the landscapes of the Eagus Heath, a desert area where sandstorms often occur. Apparently players who have played in previous games in the series could “sighting a familiar landmark … But is that … a huge mechanical finger?”

We remind you that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be available exclusively for Nintendo Switch starting from July 29, 2022. Last month Nintendo also revealed some details about the party and the combat system of the new chapter of the series.