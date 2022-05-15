Historical picture of the party says that PT should be in prison, criticizes Bolsonaro and calls Tebet “spectacular”

Dean of the MDB, Pedro Simon92 years old, said in an interview with Estadão that the wing of the party that supports the election of Squid (EN) for the Presidency of the Republic leaves a mark “sad and painful” in the caption.

“The mark they left is sad and painful. Lula should be in jail and these people should be responding to his lawsuits. These names have serious and serious convictions, but the Supreme Court made a kind of trade-off: one does not mess with the other”said Simon, former governor of Rio Grande do Sul, former senator and former minister of agriculture under José Sarney.

The interview was published this Sunday (May 15, 2022).

Simon defends Simone Tebet (MDB-MT) to Planalto, whom he classified as a “spectacular name”. He praised the senator: “Dignified, honest and competent”.

Simon also spoke about Bolsonaristas on the MDB. He stated the following: “Those who want Bolsonaro are delighted with the favours, advantages and amendments of the Budget. The thing is so bad that I remember a phrase from Doctor Ulysses [Guimarães] when people complained about Congress: ‘If this Congress is horrible, wait until the next one comes’”.

About voting for Lula or Bolsonaro in an eventual 2nd round between the 2, the former senator declared that it is “terrible to say that”but would vote blank.