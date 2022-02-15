After several rumors and rumors, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was finally unveiled during the latest Nintendo Direct, with the Japanese publisher showing off the upcoming action RPG of Monolith Soft in what was a pretty rich reveal trailer. Since then, new details about the game have also arrived, thanks to the official page.

As previously confirmed by Nintendo, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 “will bring together the futures of Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2“Set in the world of Aionios, the story of the upcoming sequel will revolve around two warring nations: Keves, a nation that uses highly advanced mechanical technology, and Agnus, a nation that is stronger in the ether, a magical technology. .

The main cast of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will focus on six characters, all from these two nations, and two of which will be the central protagonists of the game. One of them is Noah, a Keves soldier who is described as a “legacy” who mourns the soldiers who lost their lives on the battlefield. The second protagonist is Miyo, a soldier of Agnus and another inheritor.

































Both Noah and Miyo will also bring with them two allies each. With the former is Lanz, who wields a broadsword which, interestingly enough, also acts as a shield, and Yunie, who specializes in healing and is described as having a “sharp tongue and rough personality”. Meanwhile, Mio’s allies, Taion, who uses “his intelligence and intuition” as a tactician in battles, and Sena, a seemingly small but deceptively strong soldier, will join the new adventure.

Source: Nintendo Italy