The three-pointed star presents the stars of the future. This is obviously the Mercedes, which this year welcomes George Russell, a prodigy who grew up in the Academy, as the official driver of the Formula 1 team. The seven guys from the nursery just presented by the Brackley team hope to be able to follow in his footsteps: Andrea Kimi AntonelliPaul Aron, Yuanpu Cui, Luna Fluxa, Daniel Guinchard, Alex Powell and Frederik Vesti.

“It will be a truly exciting year for our junior drivers, and we are delighted to welcome them to the launch of the W13 on Friday as part of our family.“Said team principal Toto Wolff. “There are some familiar faces who are trying to progress more and more, and there are also several new members who have joined us this year. It will be great to see how they develop in their first season with us“.

New faces include Fluxawinner of the 2021 Mini X30 European Championship and the first woman to enter the Mercedes Academy, e Guinchard. For Antonelli, on the other hand, it is the fourth year at Brackley: the Bolognese – Prema driver in the Italian F4 – is one of the best hopes of Italian motorsport, a movement left without representatives in Formula 1 with the departure of Antonio Giovinazzi in Formula E.