The executive director at Monolith Soft has confirmed the presence of professionals who had already participated in the franchise.

The nintendo direct last night confirmed a long-awaited news for fans: Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a reality, and will arrive on Nintendo Switch in September of this year. Monolith Soft has not been slow to give more details about the delivery, especially for those players who want to confirm the presence of several developers who have already participated in previous titles of the franchise.

To clarify all these doubts, Tetsuya Takahashiexecutive director of the developer, has published a statement through the Nintendo website in which he mentions Masatsugu Saitō as character designer, who had already done the same job in Xenoblade Chronicles 2. On the other hand, the art of Koichi Mugitanias well as the musical compositions of Yasunori Mitsuda, Manami Kiyota, ACE, Kenji Hiramatsu, and Mariam Abounnasr.

And it is that the combination of such figures will allow Monolith Soft to create a work that can be played and understood by all kinds of playersas explained by the executive director: “We believe that the game will be enjoyable both for those who have played Xenoblade Chronicles or Xenoblade Chronicles 2, as well as for those who will play a Xenoblade Chronicles title for the first time“.

As we have already said at the beginning of the news, there are still a few months to taste the third installment of Xenoblade Chronicles. Similarly, the nintendo direct has surprised the public with all kinds of announcements, so we have made a summary for you so that you do not miss any news. And it is that the big n It has left us with several titles to dream about such as Mario Strikers: Battle League Football and even a new trailer for Splatoon 3. Which, along with other news, ends up being one of the best Nintendo events.

