It was not about a player, nor any of the two coaches. It was the referee, Carlos del Cerro Grande, who emerged as the protagonist of the derby in the first roundat the Camp Nou, where he decreed a Leandro Cabrera’s controversial penalty over Memphis Depay that led to the final 1-0. That is why the focus in the parakeet field was on the Arbitration appointment of Espanyol-Barcelona this Sunday at the RCDE Stadium. And the chosen name could not provide worse numbers for the Blue and Whites.

LaLiga Santander *Data updated as of February 10, 2022

Alexander Jose Hernandez Hernandezfrom the school of Las Palmas, he has not managed a single victory for Espanyol in LaLigadespite the fact that they have coincided in up to 12 different games, which resulted in four draws and up to eight defeats of the parakeets. Four points added over 36Or what is the same, only 11 percent of the possible. Also, in all that time expelled four players from the blue and white team –two of them, all at once, Javi López and Cristhian Stuani against Almería in 2014– by a rival, Éver Banega, in a Sevilla-Espanyol match.

Parrots fared slightly better in the Copa del Rey, with one of lime and one of sand. By a goal to zero, Espanyol won against Alavés in the round of 32 of the 2014-15 season (Jairo Morillas scored it) and por 2-0 lost in Anoeta against Real Sociedad two campaigns ago, in the last game in which Hernández Hernández led the parakeets until this Sunday.