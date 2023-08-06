Dr. Luciana (PL) said that she will file a lawsuit for having been a victim of political violence

Councilor of the municipality of Ilhabela (SP), Dr. Diana Matarazzo (PL) posted a video on her social media that shows the mayor of the city, Antônio Colucci (PL), known as Toninho, yelling at her and treating her harshly. In the pictures, he calls her a “liar” and at one point tells her to sit down and behave. Diana stated that she will file legal representation against the mayor. She said she was a victim of political violence and persecution. The report of Power360 sought the mayor of Ilhabela through the press office of the city hall, but did not receive a response.

Watch the discussion (1min31s):