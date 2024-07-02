XDefiant has received Capture the Flag mode as part of Season 1: this is one of the most significant new features of Ubisoft’s free-to-play shooter, but not the only one as several noteworthy contents have arrived.
The rules are the same as alwayswith a few tricks: to score a point you have to steal the opposing team’s “flag” and place it at your starting point, while trying to prevent your enemies from doing the same.
The developers of XDefiant have therefore taken advantage of the arrival of Season 1 to increase the variety of the experienceintroducing a stipulation that is added to those already available, namely Area Control, Domination and Occupation.
Other new features in Season 1
Available starting today, Season 1 of XDefiant doesn’t just add Capture the Flag, as mentioned. It also brings a new factioncomposed of Team Rainbow Operators, coming from the famous Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six series.
The package is also enriched by three new weapons and, above all, three new mapsone per month: starting today with Clubhouse, an open-ended scenario for medium and short distance clashes, while in August and September Rockefeller and Daytona will make their debut respectively.
Finally the debut Ranked matcheswith a balanced matchmaking system that aims to organize exciting four-on-four battles between players with a similar skill level, in an attempt to climb the leaderboards.
To learn more about the free-to-play shooter from Ubisoft and its features, check out our XDefiant review.
