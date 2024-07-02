XDefiant has received Capture the Flag mode as part of Season 1: this is one of the most significant new features of Ubisoft’s free-to-play shooter, but not the only one as several noteworthy contents have arrived.

The rules are the same as alwayswith a few tricks: to score a point you have to steal the opposing team’s “flag” and place it at your starting point, while trying to prevent your enemies from doing the same.

The developers of XDefiant have therefore taken advantage of the arrival of Season 1 to increase the variety of the experienceintroducing a stipulation that is added to those already available, namely Area Control, Domination and Occupation.