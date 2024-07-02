Monday, July 1, 2024, was an exceptional date for our students, their parents, and the entire nation; because it was the day of excellence, the day of going to the space future on board a moon with the wings of genius and a creative energy that filled hearts with joy and built in souls platforms of brilliance that heralded a new harvest and pointed to a national stature with the eloquence of the apples of our eyes who made us happy, entertained, and opened new paths for a nation that accepts nothing but the number one and the leadership of its exceptional passion and uniqueness of the given.

Monday opened shadows of visions, ambitions and goals, as families sat surrounded by exceptional children, everyone talking about plans, goals and the new ladder that these unique sons of the nation will climb, who have honored everyone with their dazzling results, which strongly confirm the positive energy of the sons, the brilliance of their minds, the skill of their performance and the splendor of their presence in the educational work arenas, which is the first smart step to launch into a bright, brilliant tomorrow flowing with worlds of awaited creativity. We say to the parents, thank you for your efforts, thank you because you are the ones who polished these buds, and you are the ones who sharpened the resolve and excelled in performing the duty of fatherhood and motherhood. You are the ones who have the right to raise heads and expand chests, because what has been done could not have been done with this efficiency, brilliance and uniqueness. You are the cradle of eloquence, and you are the green area in which the talents of the children grew, and you are the stream that watered the roots and irrigated the veins and made the mental soil fertile, soft, moist and soft. Loyal, you are the ones who set the scale, and you are the ones who set the standard, and what happened was what happened, and what happened was success, prosperity, and righteousness, and what happened was the victory of the nation in its struggle to achieve the pinnacle of lofty goals.

Thank you, loyal and faithful to God and the homeland. Thank you to our loved ones and children who spread the carpets of happiness for us and made our days lit up with the sparkle of joy. Thank you to them because they achieved what the wise leadership expected of them, which provided them with all the reasons for success. And here is the homeland reaping the fruits of this generous gift.

The truth is that language is unable to keep up with the joy that fills our hearts, and no matter how hard we try to express our feelings, we feel helpless because the event is bigger than words, and because what the emotions are filled with is greater than any linguistic dictionary, no matter how vast, eloquent, and brilliant it is, because success opens up horizons and rivers of ambitions and goals that we seek in the coming days. These young people have ripened at a time when palm clusters are ripening, confirming that they are an integral part of the desert environment, whose source never dries up from giving and sacrifice, because it is the tent of man in this country and because it is the cradle of his creativity and the abode of his giving.

Our youth are our souls that walk on earth. Expand our steps with the leap of horses that grant victory in the fields of future bets and the brilliance of the present.