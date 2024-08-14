Sometimes on Steam there are some offers you just can’t refuse . For example right now XCOM 2 is sold at such a low price that it makes you want to buy it again . We’re talking about, hold on tight, €2.49. Yes, the game is 95% off and will be for the next 24 hours.

Mandatory purchase

Since it is about one of the best tactical strategy games of recent yearsif not ever, let’s say that even a minimal interest in it should move you to buy it, at this point. Just give up a breakfast, not even very gratifying, and you will make it yours. The current one is the lowest price the game has had on Steam, bundle aside. In short, what are you still doing here?

Please note that the discounted version of the game is the basic one. So if you want the War of the Chosen expansion or any of the DLC, you’ll have to pay full price for them (at least at this time).

Firaxis Games’ XCOM 2 is the sequel to the acclaimed XCOM: Enemy Unknown, the reboot of the famous series born from the genius of Julian Gollop. It sees the player tasked with stopping an alien threat mission after mission, while managing his team and growing his base.

Fans of the game are Been waiting for news on XCOM 3 for a long timeespecially after the resounding flop of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, a tactical strategy game based on superheroes, which evidently did not convince fans of the genre, considering that very few people bought it despite the good reviews and positive opinions from the gamers themselves.