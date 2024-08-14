Back to work after the GP

Less than a month ago, on July 21, the Hungaroring circuit It was the venue for one of the most spectacular and entertaining races of this season, characterised by the McLaren one-two with the first career victory of Oscar Piastri (with a lot of controversy over the team orders of the Woking team) and by yet another accident between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Now instead the entire structure of the pits has been destroyed and the main straight of the circuit is invaded by earth, rubble and excavators. The owner of the Hungarian track, in fact, as had already been widely announced, has started working to create some circuit modernization worksThe facility, which entered the calendar in 1986, signed a very important contract extension with F1, guaranteeing themselves a place in the World Cup until at least 2032.

Agreements to be respected

“In the coming years the Hungaroring will be the subject of major development and renovation works, including a new pit building and main grandstand“, the Circus leaders had commented on the occasion of the announcement. Now that moment has arrived and the work is proceeding at great speed to make the Hungarian facility more comfortable for teams, workers and spectators. These are now essential requirements to not lose a place in a packed program of 24 GPs in which many countries want to join to become a Grand Prix venue.